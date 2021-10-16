Comedy comes naturally to me, says Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Sapna Sikarwar

MUMBAI: Actress Sapna Sikarwar, who rose to fame with F.I.R and currently playing the role of Bimlesh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, likes playing roles which have a comic touch to it.

In a chat with TellyChakkar, Sapna spoke briefly about her character, why she likes playing comic roles and more.

Read on!

How is it playing a character that has already been established before your entry?

Seeing people familiar with the character makes Bimlesh’s entry quite exciting for the people and me. But being the face of Bimlesh was a very big challenge too. The fact that people know her more than me ensured that I put in double the effort to live up to their expectations. Also, when you hear about a person too many times you try to picture them a certain way. I had to be certain that I would not break this image and add more spice to the character. I hope people do like my portrayal of Bimlesh and enjoy her chemistry with Beni and Happu’s family.

How is Beni’s chemistry with Bimlesh?

Beni is head over heels in love with his wife Bimlesh. Marrying her is like a dream come true for Beni, but currently he is adapting to the post marital changes in his life. Bimlesh on the other hand is lively, understanding and very loving. We have a great chemistry. And has to be! Afterall, this was a much-awaited union. There are times when looking at Happu fulfil his sister Rajesh’s

How similar or different are you from Bimlesh?

Bimlesh is a chirpy and a jovial person and so am I. Though I am a Sikarwar, I am in love with the Punjabi chuda which you will always find Bimlesh wearing too. We both share a similar liking for makeup as well. Our love stories are different but my husband loves me the same way as Beni loves Bimlesh, and we are a happy go lucky couple.

You have been doing a lot of comic roles. Is it because you like it or feel that you have been typecast?

Comedy comes naturally to me. I have been getting other roles too but there is something about this genre that attracts me. I am a humorous person otherwise too and both on-screen and offscreen the jokes and one-liners I use bring smiles to people’s faces. That satisfaction is beyond comparison. Also, I give credit to FIR for improving my comic timing. I am so thankful to all the shows I have been a part of, in making me reach where I am today.

Keep up the good work Sapna!