A comedy for generations: Sony SAB brings back Office Office and telly stars are excited about it

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is back with the iconic show Office Office and while the fans are super excited about it, Sony SAB’s stars too can’t contain their happiness on this news. While senior artists are nostalgic and are cherishing all the memories of those beautiful days, the younger lot is excited to watch a show that their parents have always talked about and are fond of. What makes it even more special for them is to be able to watch the show with their entire family and spend some quality time laughing together.

Let’s look what these stars have to say about their favourite show coming back on television.

Paresh Ganatra, who plays Mahendra in Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi said, “I am so happy that an iconic show like Office Office is back on Sony SAB. It has always been one of my favourite shows and I am watching it now that its back on TV. It has become another reason for our entire family to spend quality time together as we all sit and watch Office Office together, enjoying it and laughing our hearts out. It has given me a complete nostalgia of the older days when the initially came. I personally used to watch shows Ramayan, Mahabharat, Office Office, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi with my entire family and now it feels like that time has come back. It’s a really good feeling.”

Meanwhile Akshita Mudgal who plays Paresh Ganatra’s daughter in Bhakharwadi is excited about being able to watch Office Office, “I never had a chance to watch Office Office before but my parents are huge fans of the show. When we all learnt that Office Office is back on Sony SAB, we all got really excited. I was more thrilled after hearing this news because my reel life father-in-law on Bhakharwadi, that is Anna aka Deven Bhojani, is a part of Office Office. I am glad that I am getting a chance to watch the show which my parents loved and to witness the phenomenal performance by some of the immensely talented veterans of the entertainment industry.”

Sonali Naik, Pyaari Pushpa from Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir, who has previously worked with Asawari Joshi enthusiastically shared, “I am a huge fan of Pankaj Kapur Ji. I absolutely love his way of acting and have watched all his shows from Karamchand to Office Office and others. I am glad to see Sony SAB bringing Office Office back to the fans on public demand. Watching an old show like this brings back all the memories of those days and it feels great to relive those memories. When the show initially came, I was excited to see Asawari Joshi in it as I had previously worked with her in a Marathi show named ‘Rimjhim’. I used to enjoy her takiya kalaam, (I think its Yehi Toh) ‘hi Toh’ in Office Office a lot. I feel grateful to be a part of the Sony SAB family as I have my show, Maddam Sir and my favourite show, Office Office currently airing on the same channel.”

Sonali’s on-screen daughter-in-law Yukti Kapoor who is winning hearts with her performance in Maddam Sir as Kadak Karishma hailing the show as one of India’s comedy classics said, “My father loves Office Office and with the show coming back on Sony SAB after almost two decades has got me and specially my father really excited. We watch the show together now and I understand why my father loved the show. Office Office is one of the classics of comedy. Such a brilliant cast essaying such unique characters is what makes the show a delight for everyone across all ages.”

Appreciating the concept of the show, Bhakti Rathod, essaying Urmila in Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi said, “I remember I was 10 or 11 years old when office-office aired for the first time. It was an amazing attempt amidst all the other TV shows. Even at that age I was so excited to watch the show filled with humour as it reflected the struggle of a common man, with a light-hearted take on the system. I believe entertainment is the best medium to lightly put across such issues and Office-Office quite nailed it! I am excited once again to watch the show, for all the same reasons and an additional reason, that now I am working so closely with one of its key actors, Deven Bhojani ji, and I am going to enjoy his performance with a different perspective. Thank you Sony SAB for such a thoughtful surprise.”

Dev Joshi aka Baalveer from Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns said, “Office Office has been my favorite show growing up and since my father loves the show, he used to make me watch the show as well. As I grew up watching this show with my family, I have some of my fondest memories attached with it. I am really excited that the show has made a comeback in our lives because during such challenging times, a show like Office Office will spread much needed joy and laughter. Watching the show after so many years has brought nostalgia for my parents and excitement for me as I really enjoy the comic satirical nature of the show and the characters for uniqueness and entertainment quotient.”

