“Coming back to Balaji is like coming back home” says Appnapan actress Leena Jumani who plays the role of Sonali in the show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 11:25
“Coming back to Balaji is like coming back home” says Appnapan actress Leena Jumani who plays the role of Sonali in the show

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’, has captivated the audience with its strong narrative that sheds light on the dilemma and complexities in relationships. Starring Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur, the show revolves around Pallavi and Nikhil, an estranged couple who are dealing with their own set of challenges in life owing to their past. In the on-going track, the entry of Kiran maa (Farida dadi), Nikhil’s mother has brought Pallavi, Nikhil and the kids together making the drama more interesting. As Nikhil and Pallavi pretend to be a real couple for the sake of their mother, they have started understanding each other better but yet their past still haunts them, which continues to keep them apart. In the upcoming track, the couple will be seen renewing their wedding vows on Kiran maa’s request; making it a grand celebration for the entire family. Adding further obstacles in Nikhil and Pallavi’s life once again will be Pallavi’s sister, Sonali played by Leena Jumani. 

Gorgeous actress, Leena Jumani is all set to charm the audience once again as she essays a grey character in Appnapan…Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan. Leena will be essaying the character of Sonali, who is the younger sister of Pallavi. Her character is going bring a storm in Nikhil and Pallavi’s life, just like she did in the past by creating misunderstanding between the two and this time around she is back with more angst.  

Talking about her character and the drama that is set to unfold, Leena Jumani shared, “Firstly, I am truly grateful to Balaji Telefilms as they have always been my guiding light. I started my GEC career with Balaji back in 2008, and after that I never had to look back, thus coming back here is like coming back home. And, I couldn’t let go of the chance of working with them once again on such an endearing drama like Appnapan that beautifully sheds light on the complexities of relationships. Plus, I was really attracted to Sonali’s role as it has multiple layers to it, while she has a soft side to her but her insecurities bring out her dark side. On one hand, viewers will see she loves her sister Pallavi but somewhere she is very jealous of the fact that she got married to Nikhil, who she always adored. Her jealously will make her create a lot of problems in between the two; amping up the drama in the show. In between, I got many offers but I did not take them up as the character were not very appealing to me. But when I got the role of Sonali from Balaji, I was very thrilled to begin another chapter here as the character is challenging which helps me give my best and do better. Thus, looking forward to an amazing journey.”

Tune into 'Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan', every Monday to Friday at 6:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Balaji Sony Entertainment Television Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan Cezanne Khan Rajshree Thakur Pallavi Nikhil Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 11:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10: OMG! Faisal Shaikh to Nia Sharma, take a look at whopping fees charged by THESE celebs for the dance-based reality show
MUMBAI: The tenth season of the dance-based reality show, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 premiered on September 3 on Colors TV....
EXCLUSIVE! Pulkit Mahendra to enter Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho - What! Dev reacts to Vidhi’s Confession.
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s popular serial Na Umra Ki Seema Ho gears up for interesting turns and exciting twists.Vidhi’s...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: AWW! Neil Bhatt’s cutest nickname for Aishwarya Sharma
MUMBAI :Aishwarys Sharma and Neil Bhatt of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are one of the cutest couple of the television...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - OMG! Akshara-Abhimanyu run into each other in Birla Mansion
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is coming up with interesting twists and exciting turns...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Oh No! Once again Vidhi becomes Dev’s target
MUMBAI : Star Bharat’s popular serial Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is gearing up for some interesting turns and exciting twists...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
Latest Video