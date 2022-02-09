Commendable! Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik auctioned her gowns to raise funds for a noble cause, deets inside

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, in which she played the role of a transgender. After she left the show, she participated in Bigg Boss 14 with her husband and emerged as the winner of the season. She lifted the trophy along with the prize money.

Even after the show, she wanted to do something special for the LGBTQ+ community. Hence, she decided to celebrate Pride month uniquely. She decided to auction her Bigg Boss 14 entry gown, finale gown, and her Marjaneya song outfit for raising funds for the community.

Rubina Dilaik had shared a post on social media stating, "Charity Sale Alert - I've been so excited to share this with you! I've picked out a select set of pieces from my wardrobe, from my Bigg Boss winning gown to my Marjaneya music video outfit - each of which has very special meaning to me. They are now up for sale online, and proceeds from your purchases will support the transgender community through @color.positive.”

“I'm delighted to be celebrating #PrideMonth with you through this initiative. You all have been with me on this journey, so I'm thrilled for this chance to share some of these memories back with you. I'm excited to see which of you wears these pieces next, for your own special occasions!" she added.

