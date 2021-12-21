Commendable! Check out the hard work that went into shooting the accident scene in Anupama

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

Moreover, Rupali and Paras share a great bond of friendship, just like the on-screen characters of the mother and son

The audiences also love watching the romance between Samar and Nandini and the chemistry they share.

A few months back, Gaurav Khanna had entered the show as Anuj and became the love interest of Anupama.

Recently, in the show, the audience did see an accident scene and now the BTS video of that scene has gone viral on social media.

In the video, one can see how the technicians are preparing the fog on the road, how they are arranging the bamboo sticks, how the camera is placed and one can see how to shoot a particular scene and how much hard work goes behind shooting a scene.

As an audience, we only see the shooting scenes but the amount of hard work and dedication that takes place on the show is commendable, without the technical team the serials would never be able to function the way they do and the telecast would go for a toss.

Well, these days the track is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s love story and Vanraj’s new business.

