Commendable! Fans applaud Sonu Sood’s simplicity as the actor enjoys samosa at a roadside stall

MUMBAI: Sonu Sood is all set to be the new host of the reality show Roadies 18. The official announcement of the same was made a few days ago. Today, Sonu shared a video on Instagram in which he is enjoying samosas at a roadside stall. He captioned the video as, “A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of its kind!”

In the video, he says, “Hi, everyone, this is Sonu Sood and I am right now in Mogha. The speciality of this day is that I am standing at a samosa showroom. I am going to host the new season of Roadies and I am really excited about it as there will be a lot of masti and adventure, there will be India’s best roadies in this season. I was thinking that before going I should eat samosa as the show is in South Africa, and you might now get samosa there, so that’s why I should eat.”

He then called the owner of the stall on camera and asked whether he would accompany him to South Africa and make samosas for him. In the end, Sonu Said, “So, in South Africa we can also get samosas, so all the roadies get ready for the next season.”

Fans of Sonu Sood are very happy to see his down to Earth nature. A fan commented, “Aap great ho sir.” Another fan wrote, “App bahut achhe ho.” One more fan commented, “Very nice video bhaiya.”

Credit: BollywoodLife