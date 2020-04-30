Commoners go ALL OUT and brings a fresh flavour in Bigg Boss: Hiten Tejwani

MUMBAI: The current scenario of the world trying their level best to survive from the pandemic of Corona Virus has not affected TellyChakkar.com's efficiency to bring fresh updates from the entertainment industry for our avid readers.

The stir of Bigg Boss 13 is still on and recently there were updates about Bigg Boss season 14. According to reports, Bigg Boss 14 will have commoners and will have a jungle-based theme. The reports also suggested that the auditions for Bigg Boss 14 may start post the lockdown ends.

In a recent LIVE session, ex-contestant Hiten Tejwani opened up about his thoughts on the reports. He said, “I believe commoners add a different flavour to the show. While celebrities are bit reserved and think a lot about their image on the show, a commoner goes all out to perform and make a mark through the show. Post the show, many commoners become celebrities”.

Well, we totally agree with Hiten on this, although its fun to have an all-celebrity combination on Bigg Boss.

