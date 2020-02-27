Confirmed: Asim Riaz collaborates with Jacqueline Fernandez for a music video; check pictures

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the first runner-up position. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the reality show. His fans and admirers are eagerly waiting for his next project. And now, here’s a piece of good news for all of them.

Well, recently, there were reports which stated that Asim will be featuring in a music video with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. Finally, the report is confirmed. Pictures of the duo practising a dance number have hit the social media and fans are going gaga over the same.

On Twitter, the Khabri shared pictures of Asim posing with Jacqueline. The caption read, “This one A tight Slap On the Haters who were questioning #AsimRiaz and said He is spreading Fake [email protected]_Jacqueline Confirms her song with @imrealasim.Retweet if happy.”

Take a look below.

This one A tight Slap On the Haters who were questioning #AsimRiaz and said He is spreading Fake Rumours.@Asli_Jacqueline Confirms her song with @imrealasim.



Retweet if happy pic.twitter.com/oqCIWeHeHf — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 26, 2020

Are you excited to watch Asim and Jacqueline in the coming music video? Hit the comment section below.