CONFIRMED! Mohit Malik is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; details inside

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular stunt-based reality shows. We have seen many celebrities participating in it and unleashing their adventurous side. If reports are to be believed Mohit Malik is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular stunt-based reality shows. We have seen many celebrities participating in it and unleashing their adventurous side.

Now, the makers are gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which is promising more action by roping in our favourite TV stars. Many have already confirmed their participation including Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, and Chetna Pande. Now, Mohit Malik has also confirmed that he will be participating in this reality show.

In an interview with a leading daily, Mohit confirmed his participation. He said to ETimes, “I am excited to be in Khatron…It is true that I had to opt out for the last few years because of my shooting for shows and then my son Ekbir was born. But, this year I was certain, if the makers called me, I would be a part of it. I love doing adventure stunts and for my current web show too, I had to prep a lot because it involved a lot of action. I am afraid of heights but I will overcome it."

Further, he added, “Addite and I have been enjoying a lot of time with Ekbir, and I have grown very attached to him, so even the thought of going away from him gives me shivers but work is important and sometimes it is okay to live alone for your work pursuits. I am contesting in the show with the thought of winning it. When I last participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I was the finalist and I deserved to win. So, this time, I want to win the trophy”

The actor is known for TV shows like Lockdown Ki Love Story and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 12:22

