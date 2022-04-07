Confirmed! Nora Fatehi to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit

Nora Fatehi is currently seen judging Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Singh and Marzi Pestonji, one of the most popular dance reality shows

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to come back after a gap of almost five years. There has been a lot of news about the show in the media. Recently, a leading portal reported that Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit will be seen as the judges of the new season. And now, the latest we hear is that the makers have roped in Nora Fatehi to judge the show as well.

Madhuri was a judge on this dance reality show until 2014, after which we saw Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fermandez. But now, no Jacqueline, no Shahid - not this season. It will be Karan, Madhuri and Nora.

Nora is currently seen judging Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Singh and Marzi Pestonji. Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it. The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing. The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The tenth season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' will go on air in September.

Latest Video