Confirmed! Not Indian Idol, but Anu Malik will judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs season 9

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs is one of the popular singing reality shows on the small screen. The show had many successful seasons and the makers are back with the dhamakedaar season which is providing wholesome entertainment to the viewers.

This season would be the ninth season wherein the little tiny tots would showcase their singing talents in front of the world!

There would be a tough competition between the kids to prove themselves and side-by-side they would also do a lot of masti and dhamal.

Talking the previous season it was been hosted by Maniesh Paul and it was judged by Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Javed Ali.

But here in the piece of information, we bring to you an update regarding the show that would be judged by music legend Anu Malik, that means he is not a part of Indian Idol.

