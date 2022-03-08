Confirmed! Not Indian Idol, but Anu Malik will judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs season 9

Talking about the previous season it was been hosted by Maniesh Paul and it was judged by Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Javed Ali.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 19:32
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs is one of the popular singing reality shows on the small screen. The show had many successful seasons and the makers are back with the dhamakedaar season which is providing wholesome entertainment to the viewers.

This season would be the ninth season wherein the little tiny tots would showcase their singing talents in front of the world!

Also read: Amazing! Have a look at Armaan Malik's beautiful home

There would be a tough competition between the kids to prove themselves and side-by-side they would also do a lot of masti and dhamal.

But here in the piece of information, we bring to you an update regarding the show that would be judged by music legend Anu Malik, that means he is not a part of Indian Idol. 

Also read: Arijit Singh is India's best singer, Armaan Malik is biggest superstar singer: Amaal Mallik

 Are you excited about this new singing reality show on Zee Tv?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com 

