CONFIRMED! Rajan Shahi's show Woh To Hai Albelaa to continue to air on Star Bharat, not shifting to Star Plus

There are certain rumours about Woh To hai Albelaa being axed by the channel by mid-June. The rumours further suggest that Woh To Hai Albelaa will shift to Star Plus instead of Star Bharat.
Woh To Hai Albelaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting news from the world of television. 

Rajan Shahi is running three successful shows on small screens currently.

While Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai has been running on TV for several years, Anupamaa is also working wonders since its launch. 

The ace producer launched another show a few months ago with a stellar star cast. 

Woh To hai Albelaa kickstarted with a bang in the month of March with Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Anuj Sachdeva, and Kinshuk Mahajan in the lead roles. 

Anuj recently made an exit from the show and ever since his death track, the show has picked up gradually and the viewers are loving it, 

The viewers have seen so many rapid changes in the storyline. 

Well, there are certain rumours about Woh To hai Albelaa being axed by the channel by mid-June. 

The rumours further suggest that Woh To Hai Albelaa will shift to Star Plus instead of Star Bharat. 

However, we have got an exclusive update on these rumours that have been doing the rounds on social media. 

When contacted the team handling the show, they clearly denied any such development and said that everything is going well and there won't be any changes. 

The show will keep running on Star Bharat and won't shift to Star Plus. 

