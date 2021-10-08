CONFIRMED! Raza Murad to lent his voice for Star Plus' upcoming show Vidrohi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Star Plus' show Vidrohi is currently creating a lot of buzz ever since it has been announced.

Sharad Malhotra and Sulagna Panigrahi are playing the lead roles in the show.

A lot of talented actors are roped in for the show.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that the makers have roped popular and veteran actor Raza Murad who will be giving voiceover to the show.

The talented actor is known for his strong baritone.

It will be a great experience for the viewers.

The story of the Vidrohi will be set in the British era around the time of the rebellion against the British East India Company in Odisha in the year 1817.

Based on Vidrohi spoilers, the concept of the soon coming show will be revolving around two princesses and one rebel warrior and how they come together to battle against the Britishers. Well, the recent promo introduces Sharad as Baxi Jagabandhu, the leader of the historic Paika Revolt of 1847 of Khurda. He was the landlord of Rodhanga and was nominated as the Senapati by the king of Khurda. In fact, the perks of Khurda headed by Buxi raised their voice against heavy taxation and illegal encroachment of the tax-free lands and restriction on salt by the British Rule.

The show is set to go on-air from 11th October.

Vidrohi is being produced by Gaatha Films, LLP.

