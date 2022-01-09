CONFIRMED! Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to launch on THIS date

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Colors' Bigg Boss has always managed to entertain the viewers.

It is a ritual now which is followed every year.

Salman Khan who has been successfully hosting several seasons till now is once again going to be back with a bang with a new season.

Bigg Boss 16 is very much on cards and preparations are in full swing for the show's launch.

There are several tentative names which are floating on social media for this season.

While the final list of contestants will be out soon, we have an exclusive update on the show's launch date.

Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from 2nd October onwards. Yes, you heard it right!

We had previously reported about the tentative date which was 8th October.

But now it's confirmed that Bigg Boss will hit the small screens one month from now.

The show's date is inching closer with every passing day and the viewers can't hold back their excitement.

There are several rumours that Salman Khan has once again charged a bomb for this news season.

How excited are you for Bigg Boss 16? Tell us in the comments.

