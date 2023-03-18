Confirmed! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to be a part of Fahmaan Khan starrer Dharampatni!

MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name.

She is definitely a force to be reckoned with, at Age 19 she was one of the youngest contestants on the show Bigg Boss and she has broken multiple records with her stint.



Sumbul rose to fame with the show Imlie, where her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan , was the talk of the town. And more than that, their ofscreen bond as friends has always amde the fans of the two very happy.



ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia collaborate for THIS upcoming project, check out the deets inside



Fahmaan and Sumbul were supposed to collaborate on a song together, but due to some reasons that project fell apart.

Fahmaan Khan currently stars, as Ravi Randhawa, in the Balaji show Dharampatni.



As per reports, Sumbul Touqeer Khan was supposedly entering the show Dharampatni.

We can now confirm that Sumbul will enter the show Dharampatni.



While it is not clear whether or not, she will play a love interest or not. But one thing is for sure that SuMaan fans will over the moon with this news.



Are you excited to see Sumbul and Fahmaan together in the show?



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!



ALSO READ: OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confirms not being part of a project with Fahmaan Khan