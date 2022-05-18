CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

Surbhi Chandna has been away from the small screens after Naagin and the viewers will be super excited to see her back on the small screens.
Surbhi Chandna

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new shows are being rolled out and more shows are set for the launch in the upcoming months. 

Well, Colors has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days. 

Saurabh Tiwari is coming up with a new show which will be aired on the Colors channel. 

There were constant speculations about who will play the lead actress.

Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Chandna, and Madhurima Tuli were in the race to play the lead. 

And now, it is confirmed that Surbhi will be playing the lead role. 

Surbhi is roped in for the show and we can't be more excited. 

The actress is known for her stint in shows like Naagin 5, Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani 2 and some more. 

Surbhi has been away from the small screens after Naagin and the viewers will be super excited to see her back on the small screens. 

How excited are you to see Surbhi in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

