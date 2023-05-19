Confirmed! This is when Fahmaan Khan's Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni will air its last episode! Details Inside!

MUMBAI :Colors TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav was launched with all the grandeur. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate.

It is incredibly sad when shows that people love to go off-air for reasons unknown. And it looks like the same is happening with this show.

For a while now rumors have been circulating about the show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni going off-air.

As per sources, the show will wrap up shooting by 24th May and the final episode will air on 9th June, after which a new show will take its spot.

While the show managed to get a lot of fans hooked to the storyline, the reasons for the show going off-air are reported all differently. While in some it has been said that the expectations from the show were very high and while it has managed to bring in viewers, it did not meet those expectations and some sources are saying that the audiences cannot connect to the storyline of the show.

Fans of the show will be extremely heartbroken over this news and while neither Fahmaan nor Kritika has really revealed the reason, fans will surely miss the show and character.

Will you miss the show Dharampatni?

