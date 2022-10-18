Confused! Lakshmi’s love for Rishi has left him Perplexed, check out our adorable RishMi from Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi - Major Drama! Balwinder Reveals Malishka's Truth to Everyone

Well, Rohit Suchanti has asked Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi a strong question and her reply has left him perplexed! Pyaar Ya Insult? Check out their playful banter here:

Rohit captioned the post saying, “Baat kuch Samjh nhi aayi

Well, isn’t it adorable that the two of them can be so playful off-camera and pull off a steamy chemistry on-screen?

Meanwhile on the show, Balwinder wants to kill Rishi and arrives at the Oberoi mansion. But, turns out that this was a mistake and reportedly, will end up exposing Malishka in front of the Oberois.

What will be Rishi’s stance to this?

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Face Off! Balwinder plans to eliminate Rishi, wants Lakshmi in his life

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com