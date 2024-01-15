Congrats: Addite Malik and Simple Kaul announce their new venture which will launch by the beach!

Simple Kaul opened a cafe-restaurant in Oshiwara, Andheri in partnership with Addite Malik and Vatsala, a member of the Colors creative team. The cafe named Homemade Cafe has a French/Italian vibe and offers home-style food across various cuisines.
Addite Malik and Simple Kaul

MUMBAI: There are many actors who have opted for alternate career options and have turned into entrepreneurs by setting up restaurants, lounges and fine dines. It seems that there is a natural business progression in the entertainment space - stars expanding their brand to the restaurant world. While several musicians and actors have made a name for themselves in the hospitality industry, many others have fallen by the wayside.

One such venture was started by Simple Kaul in association with Addite Malik. (Also Read: Wow! Mohit Malik touches his wife Aditi Malik's feet during the Karwa Chauth ritual, take a look )

The two also have another restaurant in the same area titled 1BHK Brew House Kitchen.

In totality, they are proud owners of seven restaurants namely The Homemade Café in Oshiwara, The Homemade Cafe and Bar in Juhu, Baoji Asian Home Cafe in Oshiwara, 1BHK Bar House Kitchen in Koramangala and Vashi and the seventh one Que Sera Sera in Andheri West.

Now, it seems like they are opening another restaurant in Versova just near the beach. Simple took to her social media handle to share the same in her story with a caption that mentioned ‘New Place.. New Beginnings..Opening soon…’

Take a look:

Mohit Malik, Addite’s husband was quick to re share the same on his social media handle! (Also Read: AWW! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Mohit Malik gets surprise visitors on sets of his show, guess who “stole all the attention”)

TellyChakkar wishes Simple, Addite and Vatsala all the luck for their new venture.

