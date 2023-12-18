Congrats! Dilip Joshi’s son Ritviq ties the knot with Unnati Gala (Watch Video)

MUMBAI : Dilip Joshi is one of the most renowned television actors today who has earned a good name in Gujarati cinema and theatre as well. He comes with a lot of experience of the craft of acting and has fans across all age groups.

Fondly known as the Jethalal of television, Dilip plays the character in Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma which has been one of the longest running serials on television.

Talking about his personal life, Dilip’s daughter Niyati got married on December 11, 2021 with her boyfriend Yashovardhan Mishra at a lavish hotel in Mumbai. The occasion was a starry affair and some well known faces were present at the wedding. Now, Dilip’s son, Ritviq Joshi has got hitched in an intimate ceremony at a venue in Karjat.

Ritviq is known for portraying the role of ‘Raunak Goyal’ in the movie Dhamaka. He is a screenwriter known for projects in the likes of The Insiders, Gulabi! and Commas. He is getting married to Unnati Gala, who belongs to Gujarati theatre.

The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was also present to make the occasion eventful!

Here is footage of the marriage which is doing the rounds:

We wish Ritviq and Unnati hearty congratulations and marital bliss!

