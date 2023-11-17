Congrats: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin becomes a TRP topper yet again; here's what goes into making the show a superhit!

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the leading roles.

The Star Plus show earlier featured Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in titular roles and recently the serial took a leap. While people speculated that the show will lose its charm, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin not only managed to keep the audience hooked to the screens but also became a TRP topper.

The entire cast is ecstatic on the show reaching a mark and they are in a celebratory mood. The entire cast often spends time together off the screens and not only do they share their lunches together but also are like a family. They often spend time post-pack up and enjoy amid shoot schedules as well.

Indraneel Bhattacharya, who plays a significant role in the show, shared a video on the BTS of all what goes into the making of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and what makes it a superhit show. He also mentioned how Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment have achieved this commendable feat!

Take a look:

We at TellyChakkar wish the entire cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin heartiest congratulations on their achievement.

