Congrats: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin becomes a TRP topper yet again; here's what goes into making the show a superhit!

Indraneel Bhattacharya, who plays a significant role in the show, shared a video on the BTS of all what goes into the making of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and what makes it a superhit show. He also mentioned how Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment have achieved this commendable feat!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 18:10
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the leading roles.

The Star Plus show earlier featured Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in titular roles and recently the serial took a leap. While people speculated that the show will lose its charm, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin not only managed to keep the audience hooked to the screens but also became a TRP topper.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Savi stops Durva’s engagement with Sam; EXPOSES him!

The entire cast is ecstatic on the show reaching a mark and they are in a celebratory mood. The entire cast often spends time together off the screens and not only do they share their lunches together but also are like a family. They often spend time post-pack up and enjoy amid shoot schedules as well.

Take a look:

We at TellyChakkar wish the entire cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin heartiest congratulations on their achievement.

How much do you enjoy watching the show? Let us know in the comment section below!

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 17th November 2023 Written Episode Update: Savi Presents Proof Against Samrudh?

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television and Hindi film actors along with exclusive news, hottest scoops and gossips of your most loved shows as well. 
 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment Indraneel Bhattacharya Shakti Arora Bhavika Sharma Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 18:10

