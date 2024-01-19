Congrats: Karan Kundrra ecstatic as he completes 15 years in the industry; says ‘time for a new era’

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is one of the most loved celebrities on television.

Currently, he is making a lot of headlines for his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The two met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell head over heels in love with each other and they have been painting the town red ever since then.

(Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundra gives a glimpse of his fun Dubai vacation with Tejasswi Prakash, check out videos

Karan is quite active on social media hand has a massive fan following. He keeps his fans and followers updated about the latest happenings of all what he is upto. Recently, Karan posted about his visit to Dubai and how is has got a permanent visa for the country. Now, Karan has shared yet another interesting detail about his life which we are proud of!

Karan has completed 15 years in the industry!

Karan took to his social media handle to show gratitude for the unwavering love that he has received. He also mentioned the first show of his on television – Kitani Mohabbat Hai as he framed it well in a sentence like a riddler. He expressed that he is forever grateful and that it is time for a new era.

Take a look:

Karan’s post attracted a lot of comments from netizens on his post and there are many celebrities who congratulated him too.

We wish Karan heartiest congratulations for his achievement!

Show your love for Karan in the comments section below.

Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

(Also Read: Must Read: Check out the LOVE AFFAIRS of Karan Kundrra!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates from the Entertainment World!

