CONGRATS! Kundali Bhagya actress Isha Anand Sharma blessed with twins

Isha Anand Sharma, who was last seen in Kundali Bhagya, has been blessed with twin boys. The actress delivered on October 29 in her husband Vasdev Singh Jasrotia’s hometown, Jammu. An elated Isha tells us, “I always wanted to have a cute and happy family, which was also my mother’s last wish. I’m sure she is elated and blessing us from heaven. I have so much more respect for all the mothers in the world because now I know that it’s the most challenging and demanding job in the world.

Our bodies undergo a lot of changes. Motherhood is truly a remarkable gift and a privilege, which I hold close to my heart.”

Isha and Vasdev Singh Jasrotia with their twins

She adds, “My husband is extremely excited and over the moon. He tells me it’s God’s way of saying buy and get one free, so we will have double the fun, happiness and blessings. He is shocked to see me transform from a carefree to a responsible person.”

Not just their names, the couple has also zeroed in on their babies’ nicknames. “We have named our sons Raayan Singh and Zian Singh. I will call them Ran and Zee at home (smiles),” she reveals.

The actress wants to focus solely on her kids at the moment. She shares, “It’s a journey and I want to savour each and every moment of this bliss. I am going with the flow. So, I believe it will be another six months before I return to Mumbai. I will start working out soon after my doctor allows me.”

What about getting back to work? “Once I get back to my original shape, I am willing to work hard. But at the moment, my priority is my kids and spending quality time with them before I get back to acting probably after a year-and-a-half or two,” she concludes.

