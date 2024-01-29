Congrats: Maniesh Paul celebrates his 17th marriage anniversary with wife Sanyukta; says ‘I always feel like that I’m on cloud 9’

Maniesh is married to Sanyukta Paul who is a Bengali. The two are school sweethearts and got hitched for life in 2007. Well, today happens to be Maniesh and Sanyukta’s marriage anniversary and he took to social media to share his love and happiness.
Maniesh Paul

MUMBAI: Actor Maniesh Paul is indeed one of the most loved and followed celebrities in industry, over the time with his great hosting skills in different reality shows and his movies the actor has been winning the hearts of the fans. Maniesh has superb comic timings while hosting and few acting projects he has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans.

As we all know the actor was seen in the OTT show titled RafuChakkar for Jio Cinema. Maniesh had amazing transformations which were getting viral all over the internet and these pictures were grabbing the attention of the fans and getting immense love from them. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 2: Kya Baat Hai! Maniesh Paul to host the show along with Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode )

On one side where the fans are showering the love for the actor on the other hand there are few who are tolling the actor for different reasons. Maniesh has also hosted some of the most popular and top reality shows in the likes of Bigg Boss OTT on a special weekend episode, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa among others.

He posted a picture with her and put up a caption which read: With you it always feel like that I’m on cloud no.9…Happy Anniversary @sanyuktap …17 beautiful years and counting…#mp #wife #anniversary #life #love

Take a look: (Also Read: What! When halak Dikhla Jaa 7 host Maniesh Paul broke down due to no work; “I didn’t even have money to pay rent”)

TellyChakkar wishes hearties congratulations to Maniesh and Sanyukta!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 13:17

