Congrats: Mouni Roy shares pictures and fond memories as she celebrates her MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY with husband Suraj Nambiar!

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy needs no introduction.

She is one of the most celebrated personalities in the entertainment industry. Mouni attained immense fame being a television personality with her stint in some iconic shows in the likes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. (Also Read: Aww! Naagin's Mouni Roy has the sweetest birthday wish for THIS co-star, shares unseen pictures from their project, check it out)

She gradually set foot in Bollywood and she recently appeared in Bollywood movie Brahmastra which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in titular roles. Well, speaking about her personal life, Mouni is married to businessman Suraj Nambiar in January 2022 following a three year long relationship.

They practiced traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies and tied the knot in Panaji, Goa.

Well, today happens to be the actress’ marriage anniversary. Mouni took to her social media handle and mentioned ‘2 years married, 730 days of countless memories, & 63,072,000 seconds of me talking and you pretending to listen. Happy anniversary baby.’

She posted pictures of their marriage, their mehendi ceremony, karvachauth and many other moments which they seem to have cherished and recall fondly in their course of marriage.

Take a look:

A lot of Mouni’s friends and well wishers from the Bollywood and television industry in the likes of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya, Sreejita Dey, Drashti Dhami, Aashka Goradia and others wished the couple a happy marriage anniversary.

