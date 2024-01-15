Congrats: Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary buy a new abode!

MUMBAI : Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them; be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye. He has also been associated with Roadies, where he was a mentor and used to train the new contestants of the show as the team leader.

He was last seen in the show Lock Upp. Although he wasn’t a contestant on the show, he was a part of it to guide the contestants and show them the right path. He is seen as one of the gang leaders in Roadies.

Prince grabbed headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Kishwar, Nora, Suyaash, and his now wife Yuvika Chaudhary.

The popular faces namely Yuvika and Prince are considered as one of the cutest couples in the industry. The two of them also faced many problems but are now happily married to each other. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met each other for the first time inside the Bigg Boss 9 house, the television reality series that they had participated in, together.

Bigg Boss was lucky for them.

While the two keep sharing happy pictures of both of them and look very much in love.

Now, Prince and Yuvika have celebrated his mother’s birthday and to mark a celebration of the occasion, they have bought a new house. Together, they posed for a picture against a banner which read ‘Welcome home’.

We wish Prince and Yuvika heartiest congratulations!

