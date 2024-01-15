Congrats: Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary buy a new abode!

Prince and Yuvika have celebrated his mother’s birthday and to mark a celebration of the occasion, they have bought a new house. Together, they posed for a picture against a banner which read ‘Welcome home’.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 16:12
Prince Narula

MUMBAI : Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them; be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye. He has also been associated with Roadies, where he was a mentor and used to train the new contestants of the show as the team leader.

He was last seen in the show Lock Upp. Although he wasn’t a contestant on the show, he was a part of it to guide the contestants and show them the right path. He is seen as one of the gang leaders in Roadies. 

(Also Read: MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Rishabh Jaiswal apologised to Prince Narula for this shocking reason

Prince grabbed headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Kishwar, Nora, Suyaash, and his now wife Yuvika Chaudhary.

The popular faces namely Yuvika and Prince are considered as one of the cutest couples in the industry. The two of them also faced many problems but are now happily married to each other. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met each other for the first time inside the Bigg Boss 9 house, the television reality series that they had participated in, together.

Bigg Boss was lucky for them.

While the two keep sharing happy pictures of both of them and look very much in love.

Now, Prince and Yuvika have celebrated his mother’s birthday and to mark a celebration of the occasion, they have bought a new house. Together, they posed for a picture against a banner which read ‘Welcome home’.

Take a look: 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Abhirup Kadam reveals if Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati's fight were fake; speaks about doing Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

We wish Prince and Yuvika heartiest congratulations!
 

Prince Narula Yuvika Chaudhary Bigg Boss 9 Prince Narula new house TellyChakkar Roadies
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 16:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight; the actress decides to walk out of the marriage says “ I am walking out of your life”
MUMBAI : Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing...
Dhruv Tara: Masterplan! Suryapratap plots to poison Dhruv
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Audience Verdict: Killing Savi's family was completely senseless and unwanted in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The audience has been enjoying the...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Finally! Dakku fights Vandana’s court case
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke:Major drama! Pashminna wants Avinash to accept her as his daughter
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Aangan – Apno Ka: Oh No! Akash hides Pallavi’s condition from his family
MUMBAI : Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Fighter: Shocking! Director Siddharth Anand unfollows Deepika Padukone before film’s trailer release?
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight; the actress decides to walk out of the marriage says “ I am walking out of your life”
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Audience Verdict: Killing Savi's family was completely senseless and unwanted in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Sriti Jha
Aww! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Sriti Jha reshares a sweet post by her co-star on Makar Sankranti, check it out
Surbhi Chandna
It’s official! Surbhi Chandna and boyfriend Karan Sharma make their MARRIAGE announcement
Bhakti Rathod
Bhakti Rathod, aka Kesar Baa, from the Star Plus Show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight About Her Character! Deets Inside!
Tushar
Lol! Teri Meri Doriyaan's Tushar Dhembla has 'shower' on set, check out his video