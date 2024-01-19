Congrats: Sai Ketan Rao, Adrija Roy and the entire team of Imlie come together for a cake cutting celebration as the show achieves a new milestone!

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show was loved ever since its inception. The show initially starred Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan in the leading roles and later, the season two featured Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor in the main roles.

As the show is in the third season, it highlights Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leading roles. The show is high on drama and the audience cannot have enough of watching the show.

Imlie recently completed 1000 episodes and the entire team came together for a cake cutting celebration. The team looks happy and Adrija took to her social media handle to express happiness and gratitude. She even thanked producer Gul Khan and shared that it would not be possible without her.

Take a look at the video of the team’s cake cutting on the sets.

TellyChakkar wishes the entire team of Imlie heartiest congratulations.

For the uninitiated, it will be seen that there will be a kite flying competition in the show and it will be a boys versus girls competition. It will be highly exciting to see who wins while flying the kite as a part of the Makar Sankranti special episode.

