Congrats! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre look all things divine and romantic as they get hitched for life (View Pics)

MUMBAI : The wedding season has kickstarted and now we shall see many celebrities who are of marriageable age getting hitched and reciting their wedding vows!

Moments from Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre’s wedding have been all over the internet. It showcases what a grand affair the occasion was and it is all things romantic. While their sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremonies culminated, the two got hitched for life today (December 21, 2023).

Shrenu put up pictures from the wedding and the actress was quick to upload a glimpse from their marriage ritual with a post that read: Taken forever 21/12/23 #LoveAtFirstTake

(Also Read: Wow! Shrenu Parikh sings a lovely song for her fiance Akshay Mhatre on their ‘Sangeet’ night; Shares stunning pictures from her wedding festivities

Take a look:

Shrenu and Akshay’s wedding was designed very aesthetically and Shrenu was beaming with joy as she was excited to start a new chapter in her life. The duo recently performed their haldi ceremony and Shrenu made a grand entry on a scooter with Akshay. The duo were twinning in green. Her close friend Mansi Srivastava took to her IG and wrote, “What an Entry”.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got together in 2021 while filming Ghar Ek Mandir, a television series. During their time there, they fell in love, and they have been dating ever since. Even the couple's roka ceremony took place at Akshay's Mumbai home in March.

We wish Shrenu and Akshay a happy married life and heartiest congratulations!

(Also Read: Amazing: Akshay Mhatre kickstarts wedding festivities in full swing in traditional Marathi style!

