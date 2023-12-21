Congrats! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre look all things divine and romantic as they get hitched for life (View Pics)

Shrenu put up pictures from the wedding and the actress was quick to upload a glimpse from their marriage ritual with a post that read: Taken forever 21/12/23 #LoveAtFirstTake
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 18:02
Shrenu Parikh

MUMBAI : The wedding season has kickstarted and now we shall see many celebrities who are of marriageable age getting hitched and reciting their wedding vows!

Moments from Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre’s wedding have been all over the internet. It showcases what a grand affair the occasion was and it is all things romantic. While their sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremonies culminated, the two got hitched for life today (December 21, 2023).

Shrenu put up pictures from the wedding and the actress was quick to upload a glimpse from their marriage ritual with a post that read: Taken forever 21/12/23 #LoveAtFirstTake 

(Also Read: Wow! Shrenu Parikh sings a lovely song for her fiance Akshay Mhatre on their ‘Sangeet’ night; Shares stunning pictures from her wedding festivities

Take a look:

Shrenu and Akshay’s wedding was designed very aesthetically and Shrenu was beaming with joy as she was excited to start a new chapter in her life. The duo recently performed their haldi ceremony and Shrenu made a grand entry on a scooter with Akshay. The duo were twinning in green. Her close friend Mansi Srivastava took to her IG and wrote, “What an Entry”.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got together in 2021 while filming Ghar Ek Mandir, a television series. During their time there, they fell in love, and they have been dating ever since. Even the couple's roka ceremony took place at Akshay's Mumbai home in March.

We wish Shrenu and Akshay a happy married life and heartiest congratulations!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects! 

(Also Read: Amazing: Akshay Mhatre kickstarts wedding festivities in full swing in traditional Marathi style!

Stay tuned to this space for more exclusive updates. 
 

Shrenu Parikh Akshay Mhatre Shrenu Parikh marriage Akshay Mhrate marriage Shrenu Parikh wedding pictures Shrenu Parikh bridal fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 18:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Box office! Animal surpasses Gadar 2 collection, whereas Sam Bahadur continues the average run
MUMBAI : Movie Animal has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions ever since it was...
Fashion Faceoff: Who carried the denim on black top style better – Suhana Khan or Shanaya Kapoor?
MUMBAI : Denims are the perfect if you want to be comfortable and easy going at a casual or a party night, after all,...
BARC Ratings: YRKKH sees a jump in TRPs enters top five shows; BKAS sees a rise in TRP; Bigg Boss sees a drop; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees huge drop in TRP; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, YRKKH and Shiv Tandav
MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Congrats! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre look all things divine and romantic as they get hitched for life (View Pics)
MUMBAI : The wedding season has kickstarted and now we shall see many celebrities who are of marriageable age getting...
Exclusive: Jay Pathak, Vidhaan Sharma and Alisha Prajapati roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Star Plus!
MUMBAI : It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!There are a lot of new shows in the making and one of them is Shashi Sumeet...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain for a divorce for this shocking reason
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes...
Recent Stories
Animal
Box office! Animal surpasses Gadar 2 collection, whereas Sam Bahadur continues the average run
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain for a divorce for this shocking reason
Sachin Tyagi
Exclusive: Sachin Tyagi’s character in Anupamaa to go the English Vinglish way!
Anupamaa
Audience Verdict: Netizens don’t appreciate the post-leap drama in Anupamaa; here’s why…
Mannara Chopra
Must Read: Check out Mannara Chopra’s boyfriends!
Neil Bhatt
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Neil Bhatt accuses Ankita Lokhande of cheating during the captaincy task, loses his cool
Shrenu Parikh
Wow! Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh’s grand engagement and sangeet with Akshay Mhatre has our heart, BFFs Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Shrivastava share lovely glimpses