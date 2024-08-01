Congrats: Shrenu Parikh enthralled as she achieves 25 million views on Instagram!

MUMBAI : Shrenu Parekh is one of the most loves celebrities on Indian Television. She recently got married to actor Akshay Mhatre in a grand ceremony.

While the Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies were an official treat, the wedding was nothing less than a dream come true. Moreover, it looked like they are made for each other.

Shrenu often keeps her fans and followers updated through her social media stories and posts; and now she has taken to the platform to share how her posts have achieved 25 million views in the last month.

For the uninitiated, Shrenu and Akshay got married on December 21, 2023 and the reception was on December 26, 2023. The wedding outfit won the hearts of everyone. Shrenu has been keeping her fans and followers updated with photos from her wedding album and they are all things nice and beautiful! Even the couple's roka ceremony took place at Akshay's Mumbai home in March. The actor-couple revealed that the final week of December will be their wedding. Shrenu added that she is thrilled to be a Gujarati bride and that their wedding would be held in her hometown of Vadodara.

On the work front, Shrenu has amazed lovers with her outstanding performances in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ishqbaaz, Sarvagun Sampanna, Ekram and Ek Bar FIR.

