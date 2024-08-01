Congrats: Shrenu Parikh enthralled as she achieves 25 million views on Instagram!

Shrenu often keeps her fans and followers updated through her social media stories and posts; and now she has taken to the platform to share how her posts have achieved 25 million views in the last month.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 17:03
Shrenu Parikh

MUMBAI : Shrenu Parekh is one of the most loves celebrities on Indian Television. She recently got married to actor Akshay Mhatre in a grand ceremony.

While the Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies were an official treat, the wedding was nothing less than a dream come true. Moreover, it looked like they are made for each other.

(Also Read: Amazing! Shrenu Parikh’s husband Akshay Mhatre opens up about his marriage with the actress; Says ‘I look forward to spending my life with her’

Shrenu often keeps her fans and followers updated through her social media stories and posts; and now she has taken to the platform to share how her posts have achieved 25 million views in the last month.

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, Shrenu and Akshay got married on December 21, 2023 and the reception was on December 26, 2023. The wedding outfit won the hearts of everyone. Shrenu has been keeping her fans and followers updated with photos from her wedding album and they are all things nice and beautiful! Even the couple's roka ceremony took place at Akshay's Mumbai home in March. The actor-couple revealed that the final week of December will be their wedding. Shrenu added that she is thrilled to be a Gujarati bride and that their wedding would be held in her hometown of Vadodara.

On the work front, Shrenu has amazed lovers with her outstanding performances in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ishqbaaz, Sarvagun Sampanna, Ekram and Ek Bar FIR.

Keep reading the space for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects.

(Also Read: Woah! Ishqbaaz fame actress Shrenu Parikh enjoys an intimate bachelorette bash thrown by Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and other friends

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for the latest information gossips and exclusive scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.

Shrenu Parikh Akshay Mhatre Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ishqbaaz Sarvagun Sampanna Ekram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 17:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Will sequels revive the career of Akshay Kumar this year?
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved actors of all time is Akshay Kumar, The Khiladi Kumar has been grabbing the...
Oops! Ranveer Singh shares picture of Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep tourism, quickly deletes post
MUMBAI: As the recent row of banning Maldives visit intensifies, actor Ranveer Singh mistakenly shared a picture of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Ruhi lashes out at Abhira, Armaan takes stand for the latter
MUMBAI: The popular Star Plus Hindi TV serial, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH)," is gearing up for intense drama in...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Vandana vows to find the culprit behind the missing necklace
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Imlie : Shocking! Agastya vouches to destroy Vishwa; Imlie get kidnapped
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Kavya agrees to be Vanraj’s trophy wife
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Akshay
Must Read! Will sequels revive the career of Akshay Kumar this year?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mrunal
Exclusive! I am open to doing television, films and OTT but what is more important is that the character has to be impactful: Mrunal Jain
Rubina
Wow! Rubina Dilaik's postpartum transformation will make your jaws drop, check out her videos
Mallika
Exclusive! Targeting actors’ personal lives for negative roles that they portray is not fair; they are making the show more engaging for the viewers: Kumkum Bhagya actor Mallika Nayak
Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss 17: Must Read! Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Abhishek Kumar re-entering the house
Jad Hadid
Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jad Hadid takes a dig at Bigg Boss 17’s KhaanZaadi, “Don’t forget who made you”
Shaheer Sheikh
Congrats: Shaheer Sheikh and the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have a reunion as the show completes 4 years!