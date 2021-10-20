CONGRATS! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Malik gets hitched to Fashion Stylist Suhani Chaudhary; CHECK OUT PICS!

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Abhishek Malik tied the knot with girlfriend and fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary on October 18. The couple met and fell in love during the lockdown, and love blossomed. Take a look at all the stunning pictures from the wedding:

Mr. and Mrs. Malik

Abhishek Malik and Suhani Chaudhary tied the knot in Delhi in presence of family and friends. The couple looked gorgeous in light-coloured matching outfits. While Abhishek wore a sherwani, Suhani wore a full sleeves choli with a heavy bridal lehenga in pastel shade.

Sealed with a kiss

The couple had several pre-wedding functions. Prior to the wedding, Abhishek and Suhani got engaged. The couple shared love-filled photos, where they sealed it with a kiss.

AbhiGotSued

Abhishek and Suhani’s wedding hashtag is an interesting one - #AbhiGotSued. Here are some pictures of the couple enjoying every bit of the special occasion. Suhani looked stunning in this gorgeous gown and hairdo.

Exchanging rings

Abhishek and Suhani had known each other for a long time but love blossomed in lockdown, when the former went back to his hometown in Delhi. They also had a surprise roka ceremony early in January this year. The couple officially exchanged rings during the pre-wedding festivities.

Well, we wish the new couple Congratulations on the new beginnings!

