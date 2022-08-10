CONGRATULATIONS! Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are now proud owners of a new flat in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are one of the most adored celebrity couples in the television industry.

The duo has given major couple goals over the years.

Rubina and Abhinav are happily married for a long time now and they have often spoken to the media and their fans about everything that happens in their personal and professional life.

The couple is riding high on success in their respective careers and they are cherishing such moments.

And now, Abhinav and Rubina have a reason to celebrate as they finally buy an apartment in Mumbai. Yes, you heard it right!

The couple has made their dream house in the city of dreams Mumbai.

Abhinav shared the first glimpse of the new house on social media.

It is a 3bhk apartment and looks quite luxurious.

The house is not fully ready but the construction is almost done.

Only some finishing is left and soon, the couple will furnish the house and move in.

Abhinav and Rubina were living in a rented house till now.

Many congratulations to Abhinav and Rubina for their new abode!

