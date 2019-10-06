News

Congratulations: Aditi Bhatia is INSTA Queen of the Week!

06 Oct 2019 01:00 PM

MUMBAI: Stunning telly town beauty Aditi Bhatia, who plays the role of Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is indeed mesmerizing millions of hearts with her gorgeous smile and killer eyes.

The diva started her career at a young age and worked in quite a bunch of commercials. The admirable actress is quite the teen sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

The actress, also seen in Zee TV’s Tashan-E-Ishq, has already spread her wings into the world of Bollywood. She has been a part of big-banner movies like Vivah (2006), The Train (2007), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Chance Pe Dance (2010), and Sarghisiyan (2017). Recently, she was seen hosting the green carpet at IIFA 2019.

Aditi is quite active on social media and loves to stay in touch with her followers. Even though she has a hectic shooting schedule, Aditi takes time out to share a slice of her life with her fans every now and then.

With more than 110k likes and 170 comments and ever-flowing love from her fans, we crown her as Insta Queen of the Week.

Have a look at her Instagram posts.

