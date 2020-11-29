Congratulations: Aditi Sharma is the INSTAGRAM queen of the week!

MUMBAI: One of the most gorgeous actresses who has ruled the hearts of many is all set to be crowned as a true queen. She has been a part of a handful of shows and has managed to enthrall the audience with her last show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka. She is also known for her good looks. Aditi Sharma is indeed blessed with gorgeous features.

Aditi debuted with Zee TV’s show Kaleerein opposite Arjit Taneja and was later seen in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka opposite Vikram Singh Chauhan. The talented beauty enjoys a great fan following.

The Delhi ki kudi has won many hearts and appreciation for her acting in her debut show itself and later in YJHJK. Also, the fans simply adored her bond with co-actor Eqroop Bedi from Kaalerein and in YJHJK her onscreen camaraderie with Vikram was much talked about.

Even though the diva is occupied with her work, she still manages to spare some time for her fans. Almost all her posts have garnered her more than 80K likes and nearly 100 comments crowning her the INSTAGRAM Queen of the week.

Take a look at pictures from Aditi Sharma’s insta handle!