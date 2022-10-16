CONGRATULATIONS! Alice Kaushik is the INSTAGRAM Queen for the week

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta queen is quite popular among her fans and has been in the news for multiple reasons, the major one being her show Pandya Store's successful run.

Known for her stint in Star Plus’ Pandya Store, the beauty has aced multiple characters in different shows. Alice Kaushik is indeed ruling the hearts of many as Raavi opposite Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon.

Fans have simply loved the on and off screen nok-jhok between them. The diva along with the entire team is often seen sharing fun BTS moments. Alice was also seen acing her roles in popular dailies like Kaatelal & Sons, Suryaputra Karn, and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Fans adore her for her social media savviness and keep showering her with their love and appreciation. The diva has been winning hearts for her acting stint.

The actress is quite caught up with her personal and professional life but still manages to stay connected with her army of fans. Her posts have got 50K likes and nearly 130 comments.

We would like to crown the diva as this week’s Instagram Queen. Take a look at Alice’s posts from her Instagram handle!