News

Congratulations: Anita Hassanandan is the INSTA Queen for the week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2020 01:30 PM

MUMBAI: This week’s INSTA queen is a stunner in the truest sense. She has acted in many multilingual films and serials. The beguiling actress started her TV career in 2001 with Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli. Yes, we are talking about Anita Hassanandani.

The actress became a popular household name for her roles as Shagun Arora in Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Colors'  Naagin 3 as Vish.  

The charismatic Anita Hassanandani began her Bollywood career with Subhash Ghai's film Taal in 1999. She was loved for her role in Kucch To Hai in 2003. Later, she was seen in the series Kkavyaanjali and became a much known face for her role of Anjali in the show.  

Although Anita is busy in her personal life and enjoying the social distancing phase because of the coronavirus outbreak, the actress still manages to squeeze in some time for her fans, and thus, they simply adore her and are in love with her.

With more than 150K likes and almost 300 comments on all her posts, the striking beauty is crowned as the INSTA Queen of the week for being a social media savvy. Have a look at her posts from her Instagram account. 

Tags Star Plus Bollywood Anita Hassanandan Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Naagin 3 Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Checkout the latest photo shoot of Payal Ghosh

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here