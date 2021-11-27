CONGRATULATIONS: Anjali Tatrari is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta queen is quite popular among her fans and has always been in the news for multiple reasons.

The diva began her journey in the industry as a fashion blogger and later went on to be a part of a handful of commercials and shows.

Anjali Tatrari also was seen in TV commercials for popular brands like, Muthoot Gold, Oppo Mobiles, and Eva deodorants.

Talking about showbiz and her acting career, she did a small role in the Bollywood movie Simmba in 2018. She did a music video ‘Jallad’ with rapper Emiway Bantai.

Anjali was applauded for her role in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan alongside Varun Badola. She also appeared in the ZEE5 Original series ‘Bhram,’ (2019) starring Kalki Koechlin.

Currently, the beauty is seen ruling the hearts of millions of her fans in Zee TV’s newly launched show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na as Krishna Chaturvedi opposite Avinesh Tekhi.

Anjali was also loved for her craft in Sargam Ke Sadhe Satti. The diva leaves no stone unturned to woo her loyal fans with her work. She also loves sharing a slice of her life with her fans every now and then.

Moreover, the diva has been slaying her looks and sets major fashion goals.

Almost all her posts have gotten her 60K likes and 240 comments. We crown her Instagram Queen of the Week!

Take a look at Anjali Tatrari’s posts from her Instagram handle!