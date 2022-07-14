Congratulations! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate 6 months of their marital bliss; share heartwarming pictures

MUMBAI : Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande married her longtime beau Vicky Jain last year in December.

The actress' wedding became the talk of the town.

Ankita had a dreamy wedding with several functions that took place at plush hotels in Mumbai.

Ankita's wedding also saw Bollywood's Queen Kangana Ranaut who graced her Sangeet and added more charm to the function.

The actress has been enjoying her marital bliss ever since then.

Ankita and Vicky don't leave a single chance to show off their cute chemistry as they keep sharing mushy pictures on social media.

Ankita and Vicky recently bought a new house and the actress also gave a small glimpse of the same in Tulsi Virani style.

And now, Ankita and Vicky have a reason to celebrate as the couple completes six months of their marital bliss today.

Ankita shared some heartwarming pictures where they had a small celebration at their new home amid family.

Take a look:

Ankita looks extremely happy as she extends sweet wishes to get hubby dearest Vicky.

Well, Ankita and Vicky are simply giving us couple goals.

Here's wishing them a happy married life ahead!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.