Congratulations! Ankita Lokhande showcases her new home in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi style

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is a huge name in the world of the entertainment business. She rose to fame with her performance in the serial Pavitra Rishta where she essayed the role of Archana and she became a household name.

The actress debuted in the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi alongside Kangana Ranaut and she had gained a lot of critical acclaim for the movie.

Recently, she made headlines for participating in the reality show Smart Jodi along with her husband Vicky Jain and the two emerged as the winner of the show.

On the show several times Ankita had said that she is waiting to enter her new home which was in renovation back then as post the marriage they were staying in Ankita’s place.

Now finally the actress has shifted to her new home with her husband Vicky Jain and she seems to be super happy about the development.

The actress shared a video on her social media where she entered the house in full Tulsi Virani form from the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Where she introduced all her family members who were present at the house warming party and expressed her happiness on finally shifting to her home.

Well, since Ankita’s marriage the actress has been super happy and is enjoying this phase of her life and soon she would be sharing more pictures and videos from her new home.

