Congratulations! Anupama actress Muskan Bamne hits a milestone

Actress Muskan Bamne is known for her role as Pakhi in Anupamaa and now the actress has hit a milestone and she is on cloud nine and she thanked her fans for this milestone.
MUSKAN BAMNE

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Muskan Bamne is a well-known actress on television and has a massive fan following. These days, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Pakhi in the serial Anupamaa.

The actress has been a part of movies like Haseena Parkar and shows like Bakula Bua ka Bhoot, Super Sisters, Gumrah and more before becoming a part of Anupamaa.

She is an exceptionally good actress and through her acting chops, she convinced the audience that no one could portray Pakhi the way she does. She is usually praised for her acting chops but sometimes, she has to face trolls for playing a bit of a grey character in the show.

Now the actress has reached a milestone, where she has touched one million followers on Instagram and she is on cloud nine she thanked all her fans.

The actress decorated her house with balloons and was seen cutting a cake and she captioned it saying “MILLION, Thank you So so sooo it’s 1M finally.  I love you guys so much thank you so much for all your love and support”

Well, there is no doubt that Muskaan is famous and has become a household name, today the fans feel that no one could play the role of Pakhi the way she did.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

EXCLUSIVE! Muskan Bamne on competing with the actress of her generation: Preparations are going on to explore more but I don't want to mess up just for the sake of competition

 

 

    

