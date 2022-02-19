Congratulations! Anupamaa fame Aashish Mehrotra brought home a SUPER BIKE, Check out!

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues overall.

Also read: Anupama: Shocking! Kinjal and Toshu’s marriage falls apart

Aashish Mehrotra who plays the character of Paritosh in Anupamaa has brought home a brand new bike. He took it to Instagram to announce this good news and fans stretched pouring the congratulatory messages for the actor. Take a look at his achievements.

Check out the video:

Apart from being a stellar actor, he is also a passionate painting artist. He often shares his beautiful paintings on social media. Moreover, fans love his on-screen chemistry with Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal Shah in the show.

Also read: Anupama: OMG! Vanraj humiliates Anupama as she lives in with Anuj

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

