News

Congratulations! Anupamaa fame Aashish Mehrotra brought home a SUPER BIKE, Check out!

Aashish Mehrotra who plays the character of Paritosh in Anupamaa has brought home a brand new bike.

Shraddha Mestry's picture
By Shraddha Mestry
19 Feb 2022 06:38 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues overall. 

Also read: Anupama: Shocking! Kinjal and Toshu’s marriage falls apart

Aashish Mehrotra who plays the character of Paritosh in Anupamaa has brought home a brand new bike. He took it to Instagram to announce this good news and fans stretched pouring the congratulatory messages for the actor. Take a look at his achievements. 

Check out the video:  

Apart from being a stellar actor, he is also a passionate painting artist. He often shares his beautiful paintings on social media. Moreover, fans love his on-screen chemistry with Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal Shah in the show. 

Also read: Anupama: OMG! Vanraj humiliates Anupama as she lives in with Anuj

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com
 

Tags Star Plus Anupama Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See