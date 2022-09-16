CONGRATULATIONS! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat speaks about completing 5 years in the industry

Paras Kalnawat is doing quite well on Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and is being highly loved by the audience. He recently completed 5 years in the industry and here is what he had to say about it.
MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to differences with the production and the director.
Paras recently made his way to YouTube. He has uploaded a couple of videos there. He recently completed 5 years in the industry and made a special vlog about it. In the video, he is first seen doing a fun photo shoot and later on celebrating with his team and cutting a cake. He then thanked all the people for their love and wishes.
Check out the video here:
Paras Kalnawat started his journey as an actor from the Star Plus’ show Meri Durga portraying Sanjay Singh Ahlawat in Meri Durga and later Faraz Sheikh in Ishq Aaj Kal. He recently gained a lot of fame as Samar in Anupamaa.
Paras seems to be on the rise and he is not one to stop. Let’s see what all unfolds for him.
