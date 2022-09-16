CONGRATULATIONS! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat speaks about completing 5 years in the industry

MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to differences with the production and the director.

ALSO READ:Kya Baat Hai! “I admire Shah Rukh Khan and he inspires me with his journey! The career he has made is so inspiring and a dream for every actor” - Paras Kalnawat

Paras recently made his way to YouTube. He has uploaded a couple of videos there. He recently completed 5 years in the industry and made a special vlog about it. In the video, he is first seen doing a fun photo shoot and later on celebrating with his team and cutting a cake. He then thanked all the people for their love and wishes.

Check out the video here: