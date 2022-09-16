CONGRATULATIONS! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat speaks about completing 5 years in the industry

 Paras Kalnawat is doing quite well on Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and is being highly loved by the audience. He recently completed 5 years in the industry and here is what he had to say about it.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 18:54
paras

MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to differences with the production and the director.

ALSO READ:Kya Baat Hai! “I admire Shah Rukh Khan and he inspires me with his journey! The career he has made is so inspiring and a dream for every actor” - Paras Kalnawat

Paras recently made his way to YouTube. He has uploaded a couple of videos there. He recently completed 5 years in the industry and made a special vlog about it. In the video, he is first seen doing a fun photo shoot and later on celebrating with his team and cutting a cake. He then thanked all the people for their love and wishes.

Check out the video here:

Paras Kalnawat started his journey as an actor from the Star Plus’ show Meri Durga portraying Sanjay Singh Ahlawat in Meri Durga and later Faraz Sheikh in Ishq Aaj Kal. He recently gained a lot of fame as Samar in Anupamaa.

Paras seems to be on the rise and he is not one to stop. Let’s see what all unfolds for him.

ALSO READ:AWW! Paras Kalnawat reveals his feelings about Nora Fatehi

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

 

Paras Kalnawat Navika Kotia Anupamaa Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 Star Plus Colors tv Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 18:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ajooni – Aww! Rajveer and Ajooni Getting Closer to Each Other
MUMBAI :Star Bharat’s Ajooni in its upcoming segments gearing up for some interesting twists.Day by day Ajooni and...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Why is everyone calling Aman Gandhi “chipakali”
MUMBAI:Bhagyalakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: OMG! Bal Ganesh’s face-off against Mandi and Shringi
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Maddam Sir: Dangerous! Terrorists to attack the CM, Haseena has a risky plan
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Suspicious! Is the Wagle Family just another victim of a big scam?
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho – Aww! Vidhi Curious About True Love
MUMBAI: Na Umra Ka Seema Ho is one of the interesting serials of Star Bharat channel. Its storyline is coming up with...
RECENT STORIES
OMG! Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari gets body shamed for her latest look, see video
OMG! Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari gets body shamed for her latest look, see video