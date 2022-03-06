CONGRATULATIONS! Anusha Dandekar becomes a mom to a baby girl, shares an adorable post

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again here to give you a heartwarming piece of news.

We all know that a lot of celebrities have adopted babies and also shared this wonderful news with their fans on social media.

The latest one to join the bandwagon is VJ Anusha Dandekar.

The actress gave a pleasant surprise to all her fans as she announced the adoption of a baby girl.

Take a look:

The ardent fans of Anusha and also her friends and family are on cloud nine as the pretty diva becomes a yummy mommy.

Anusha is not dating anyone currently after her breakup with Karan Kundrra.

The actress was quite open about her relationship with Karan and the duo was spotted together on several occasions.

However, things didn't work out and Anusha-Karan parted ways.

This came as a huge shocker for the diehard fans of this jodi.

While Anusha is single, Karan is dating Bigg Boss 15 co-star Tejasswi Prakash.

Anusha has appeared in movies like Viruddh, Mumbai Matinee, Anthony Kaun Hai, City of God, Lalbaug Parel, Delhi belly, Bhavesh Joshi, among others.

She has also hosted TV shows like MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV Rock On, India's Next Top Model, MTV Love School, and Supermodel of the Year.

Anusha is not just a successful host and actress but also singer.

Many congratulations to Anusha!

