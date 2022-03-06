CONGRATULATIONS! Anusha Dandekar becomes a mom to a baby girl, shares an adorable post

The ardent fans of Anusha and also her friends and family are on cloud nine as the pretty diva becomes a yummy mommy.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 17:11
CONGRATULATIONS! Anusha Dandekar becomes a mom to a baby girl, shares an adorable post

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again here to give you a heartwarming piece of news. 

We all know that a lot of celebrities have adopted babies and also shared this wonderful news with their fans on social media. 

The latest one to join the bandwagon is VJ Anusha Dandekar.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar denies rumours about her joining 'Bigg Boss 15'

The actress gave a pleasant surprise to all her fans as she announced the adoption of a baby girl. 

Take a look:

The ardent fans of Anusha and also her friends and family are on cloud nine as the pretty diva becomes a yummy mommy. 

Anusha is not dating anyone currently after her breakup with Karan Kundrra. 

The actress was quite open about her relationship with Karan and the duo was spotted together on several occasions. 

However, things didn't work out and Anusha-Karan parted ways. 

This came as a huge shocker for the diehard fans of this jodi. 

While Anusha is single, Karan is dating Bigg Boss 15 co-star Tejasswi Prakash. 

Anusha has appeared in movies like Viruddh, Mumbai Matinee, Anthony Kaun Hai, City of God, Lalbaug Parel, Delhi belly, Bhavesh Joshi, among others. 

She has also hosted TV shows like MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV Rock On, India's Next Top Model, MTV Love School, and Supermodel of the Year.

Anusha is not just a successful host and actress but also singer.

Many congratulations to Anusha! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: INTRIGUING: ‘THIS’ is what Anusha Dandekar has to say about Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal; the answer is sure to SURPRISE YOU!

MTV Dance Crew MTV Teen Diva MTV Rock On India's Next Top model MTV Love School Supermodel Of The Year Viruddh Mumbai Matinee Anthony Kaun Hai City of God Lalbaug Parel Delhi Belly Bhavesh Joshi Anusha Dandekar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 17:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Meet Hooda aka Ashi Singh's transformation will leave you in shock, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet is...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I had initially auditioned for Samar and finally I am a part of Anupamaa as Adhik' Adhik Mehta gets CANDID about entering Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
MASSIVE DHAMAKA! Neil's life is in danger, Abhimanyu blames Akshara!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Having worked in many films, he has...
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Having worked in many films, he has...
EXCLUSIVE! Sonal might come across as a simple person, but she is extremely complicated: Bhakti Rathod on her role in Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: Bhakti Rathod is an integral part of Pushpa Impossible, which is all set to go on floors soon.Also Read: ...
Recent Stories
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason
Latest Video