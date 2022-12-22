Congratulations! Ayesha Singh hits a milestone

MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television.

She debuted in the television world with the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she rose to fame with her character as Sai and became a household name.

Today she has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. They are many fan clubs dedicated to her who keep bestowing a lot of love and support on her.

They love the chemistry of Sai and Virat and they consider them an iconic on–screen couple.

The actress achieved a milestone in her life where she made it to the list of Urban Asian’s Top 30 Women of television and she ranked in the sixth position.

This is a huge achievement for the actress as through her debut serial she has reached so far.

And one of the reasons the she is been appreciated is that she is a very good actress and has impressed the audience with their acting chops.

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular and watched shows on small screens.

The one thing that keeps the audience hooked on to the show is the storyline of the show which is very grippe and interesting.

The current track is focussing on how Pakhi is coming back to Virat’s life post the accident and Sai feels the pain of being away from Virat.

This tracking is keeping the audience hooked on to the track and hence the serial has great TRPs and is number one at the TRP rating.

Well, Sai has a character that has become iconic and Ayesha today is one of the topmost actresses of television.

