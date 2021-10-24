CONGRATULATIONS: Ayesha Singh is Instagram Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI : She is bubbly, full of life, a true entertainer, and a lot more. Currently acing her role as Sai in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ayesha Singh has managed to woo the audience.

The actress is loved by her fans for her attitude towards life. The diva made her television debut in 2015 with Zee TV’s Doli Armaano Ki as Ratti Sinha and later joined Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost as Amy D'Costa.

She shares an adorable bond with her on-screen co-actors Neil Bhatt aka Virat and Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi in the show. Even though the drama in the show has intensified tenfold, in real life, the co-stars keep sharing hilarious BTS moments from the sets.

Ayesha made her Bollywood debut with Adrishya, in which she was seen playing the role of Reena. The diva is a true entertainer and manages to stay connected with her fans.

Ayesha loves sharing a slice of her life with her fans. Her posts have got her 60k likes and nearly 120 comments. We thus crown her as INSTAGRAM queen of the week.

Take a look at Ayesha Singh’s social media posts!