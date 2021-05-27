Congratulations! Balaji telefilms actor Mayur Mehtha gets hitched!

MUMBAI: Mayur Mehta is a well-known actor and director of the entertainment industry. He made his acting debut with the TV series titled Housewife Hai... Sab Jaanti Hai, which was aired on Zee TV, before eventually gaining widespread fame and recognition with his role in Aur Pyar Ho Gaya, where he played the role of Amit.

Apart from series, Mayur Mehta has also worked in films like My Friend's Dulhania, a Hindi drama directed by OP Rai.

Mayur entered a new phase as recently. The actor got married and shared the good news with his fans and well-wishers through social media.

He had a court marriage considering the COVID situation and shared a post from the day of his marriage and captioned it saying "Hello Wife."

Mayur also shared photo of the functions that took place from the roka to haldi and then marriage.

His better half is a fashion stylist and not much is known about her.

Owing to the pandemic situation only close friends and family were invited for the wedding and it was a small affair.

Mayur looked dashing in a wedding outfit, whereas his wife looked beautiful in a red saree.

Well, no doubt the two make a lovely pair.

TellyChakkar wishes the couple a happy married life!

