Congratulations! Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Shreya Dave marries beau Varun Parashar in Gujarat

Shreya Dave

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves around two strong-willed characters, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi). The story unfolds in a newsroom setting, where their intense and passionate personalities collide, leading them into a complicated journey of emotions. Actress Shreya Dave who plays the role of Kimaya, Aaradhna’s step sister in the show, has now got hitched to her beau Varun Parashar.

Shreya tied the knot with Varun in a private ceremony in Rajkot Gujarat, owing to her mother-in-law’s ailing health concerns. She shared a loved up and happy picture with Varun on her Instagram page and wrote, “Le main teri hogayi”

Check out the love birds in their stunning wedding attire;

Talking about her wedding, Shreya told a news portal, “My mother in law has been unwell for quite some time now and it was her wish that we get married soon. So, just to fulfill that wish of hers, we have decided to go ahead and get married. I have known Varun for the past 5 years. We decided to take 2 more years before getting married, however, we also do not want to dishearten my mother in law, so we have finally decided to take the plunge.”

Tellychakkar wishes Shreya and Varun a happy married life ahead!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit- Indiaforums

