Congratulations! Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda are proud parents to a baby boy

MUMBAI: Barun Sobti is one such name of the Telly world who doesn't need any introduction. The actor is popularly known for his role Arnav Singh Raizada in Star Plus' show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon where he starred opposite Sanaya Irani. The actor’s chemistry with Sanaya is still remembered even today. The actor has a huge fan following and shares little tid-bits from his life and work every now and then.

Barun and his childhood sweetheart Pashmeen married in 2010 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2019. The couple have now become parents again and this time it's a boy!

The couple’s pregnancy first came to light when they attended Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel’s wedding recently.

Barun was last seen in the thriller Zee5 series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke.

We wish Barun and Pashmeen heartiest congratulations!

Credit-Indiaforums