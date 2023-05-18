Congratulations! Bestselling author Amish Tripathi ties the knot for the second time in London

He is known for his bestselling books on the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series. Amish announced his wedding on twitter
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 09:12
Amish Tripathi

MUMBAI: Popular Hindu based mythological author and diplomat Amish Tripathi better known as Amish has tied the knot for the second time in London to fiancee Shivani. He is known for his bestselling books on the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series. 

Also Read- Author Amish Tripathi to host docu-series 'Legends of The Ramayana'

Amish announced his wedding on twitter writing, “A moment comes in life when its beauty is in its simplicity. And more importantly, the wonderful woman you share the moment with. At a simple registration ceremony in London yesterday [Monday, May 15], with the blessings of Lord Shiva and our parents, and the love of our respective children, siblings, and siblings-in-law, Shivani and I tied the knot. We are now husband and wife.”

Amish met his wife Shivani in London where she is the director of the Nehru Center. He was previously married to Preeti Vyas, who is the CEO and President of Amar Chitra Katha, who are the publishers of the comic books founded by Anant Pai.

Also Read- Rahul Sharma on 'Ramyug' music: Subject of 'Ramayan' drew in classical greats

A few months ago Amish had announced his book The War of Lanka, which is his fourth book in the Ram Chandra Series. 

We wish the couple a happy married life!

As per speculations, Nakul will be the new man in Kinjal’s life. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Koimoi

Amish Tripathi The Immortals of Meluha Scion of Ikshvaku The Secret of the Nagas War Of Lanka The Oath of the Vayuputras Sita - Warrior of Mithila Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 09:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Emotional! Dhara’s mother listens to her bitter past, emotional drama ahead
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Cannes 2023: Whoa! This former Bigg Boss contestant to make her red carpet debut
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dilemma! Sai to choose between Satya and Virat
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Congratulations! Bestselling author Amish Tripathi ties the knot for the second time in London
MUMBAI: Popular Hindu based mythological author and diplomat Amish Tripathi better known as Amish has tied the knot for...
Anupamaa: What! Nakul to be the new man in Kinjal’s life?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Really! Nakul the new man in Kinjal’s life?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Yogita Bihani
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani on controversies revolving around The Kerala Story, “Everybody has their opinion”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss contestant
Cannes 2023: Whoa! This former Bigg Boss contestant to make her red carpet debut
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra , Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie “Kathal”
FAHMAAN KHAN
What! Fahmaan Khan confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals this reason for not doing the show
NACH BALIYE SEASON 10
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Sanjeev Seth and Lata Sabharwal to participate in the show ?
Aww! This is how Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma express that they miss each other, take a look
Aww! This is how Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma express that they miss each other, take a look
RANDEEP RAI
Omg! Randeep Rai reveals this shocking reaction on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off air