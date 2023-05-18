Congratulations! Bestselling author Amish Tripathi ties the knot for the second time in London

MUMBAI: Popular Hindu based mythological author and diplomat Amish Tripathi better known as Amish has tied the knot for the second time in London to fiancee Shivani. He is known for his bestselling books on the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series.

Amish announced his wedding on twitter writing, “A moment comes in life when its beauty is in its simplicity. And more importantly, the wonderful woman you share the moment with. At a simple registration ceremony in London yesterday [Monday, May 15], with the blessings of Lord Shiva and our parents, and the love of our respective children, siblings, and siblings-in-law, Shivani and I tied the knot. We are now husband and wife.”

Amish met his wife Shivani in London where she is the director of the Nehru Center. He was previously married to Preeti Vyas, who is the CEO and President of Amar Chitra Katha, who are the publishers of the comic books founded by Anant Pai.

A few months ago Amish had announced his book The War of Lanka, which is his fourth book in the Ram Chandra Series.

We wish the couple a happy married life!

