CONGRATULATIONS! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh receives recognition from London for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Aasif Sheikh is one of the most popular actors in showbiz. While he has been entertaining the audience with his performance, here’s a piece of good news for his fans and followers.

The ace actor, who plays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has received a special award for portraying various characters in the show. The actor was bestowed with a special certificate from World of Records, London for crossing 300 characters in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

ALSO READ: HILARIOUS! Salman Khan calls Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Aasif Sheik as Sukhandi

Taking to Instagram, Aasif Sheikh shared this moment with his fans by posting his picture with the certificate. In the caption, he wrote, "Thank you guys for making it happen. Crossed 300 different characters in bhabhiji ghar par hai. Picture courtesy - @beyond_the_entertainment #bhabhijigharparhai#actorslife#gratitude (sic)" His former co-actress from the show, Saumya Tandon, who played his wife's role, Anita, congratulated him. She wrote, "Huge Congratulations, no one else deserves this more than you. It’s all the years of hard work , labour of love and passion for your craft. Super proud."

Expressing his happiness, Aasif told ETimes, "I am feeling very elated that World Book of Records, London has acknowledged me. It's like setting a record, so, I am definitely feeling very happy. I never told anyone that I played so many characters on the show. Now on, they'll get to know that I've done 300 plus characters in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. I feel more responsible because people have showered me with love, showed their faith on me, and as an actor, it's my duty to not disappoint them."

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Rapid Fire! My first salary was when I did my Humlog, and I got paid Rs. 500 per episode: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh

CREDIT: ETIMES