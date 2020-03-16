Congratulations! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi has a surprise for his fans; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

Also read Awesome! Rishi aka Rohit Suchanti reveals a major twist in the upcoming episode, Check out

Rohit Suchanti who plays the character of Rishi Oberoi in the show is on cloud nine as he shared the news about bringing home the joy of wheels. The actor is over whemmled and is very grateful to everyone who helped him achieve this milestone in life. He writes in the caption as '' My first car too many emotions hidden behind this face … can’t even express my feelings right now !! From having no money to buy groceries to actually having a car for myself, dreams do come true slowly but they do come true. The only lesson I’m taking from this journey is EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE IF YOU DONT GIVE UP. Keep moving forward Keep working hard and make your parents proud. Just the beginning, ain’t stopping here !! Good vibes to everyone, thank you for all the love. This wouldn’t have been possible without you guys. '' Take a look at this picture

Check out the video

Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. Rohit made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Also read Awesome! Bhagya Laxmi's Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi goes extra mile for this co-star; Here's Why

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.